M6 traffic stopped in hunt for Thorn Cross prisoner
Traffic on a motorway was stopped as police continue to hunt for an inmate who absconded from prison.
Jonathan Simpson was last seen at HMP Thorn Cross, Warrington, at about 09:00 GMT on Wednesday, Cheshire Police said.
The force conducted a two-hour search on the M6 at junction 20 in Lymm on Wednesday evening.
Officers have advised the public not to approach the 40-year-old inmate, who is described as being 5ft 11in (1.8m) tall, with green eyes and a beard.
Simpson was last seen wearing a dark navy Under Armour tracksuit and has Krystal tattooed on his upper-right arm, police said.
He is known to have links in the West Yorkshire area.
The force said it was carrying out a number of searches, including using police dogs, to find Simpson.
Anyone who spots him should contact the force, a police spokesperson added.