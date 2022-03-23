Little Hulton rapist jailed for attacking woman in her home
- Published
A man who violently raped a 60-year-old woman causing her to lose consciousness multiple times has been jailed.
Brian Brough, 35, tricked his way into the victim's home in Little Hulton, Salford, by pretending to be a relative of a neighbour on 19 March 2021.
Greater Manchester Police said Brough then subjected the woman to a "horrific and sustained" attack leaving her with a fractured jaw and missing teeth.
He was jailed for 18 years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.
The court heard Brough had knocked on the victim's door at about 21:00 GMT and had asked to use her toilet.
She agreed and, after using the toilet, he went into the living room and told her he was an escort and asked if she wanted to pay for sex.
She declined before Brough, of no fixed address, exposed himself and forced her to perform a sex act on him, police said.
'Sadistic and vile'
The woman attempted to fight him off before he hit her in the face and then dragged her to the bedroom by her hair where he assaulted and raped her.
When the victim regained consciousness the next morning, she was unable to call for help as her phone was missing and she was unable to find her glasses.
It was only when her dog escaped and a neighbour returned it and saw the extent of her injuries that emergency services were called.
She was treated in hospital for multiple injuries including fractures to her upper and lower jaw, facial lacerations and missing teeth.
Brough, who was also given an extended licence of four years, was convicted of two counts of rape, attempted rape, grievous-bodily harm with intent and burglary following a trial.
Det Con Leanne Jackson said: "Throughout interview and the trial Brough would not accept any responsibility for his sadistic and vile actions, forcing his victim to go through the horrendous ordeal in court.
"He did not even have the decency to attend his trial and face up to his actions and instead refused to come out of his prison cell with the trial having to be heard in his absence.
"His lack of remorse perfectly sums up who he is as a human being."