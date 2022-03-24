Kennie Carter: Cyclist witness sought over Stretford boy's murder
- Published
A cyclist who may have witnessed the murder of a teenage boy is being sought by police.
Kennie Carter, 16, was stabbed in the chest in Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford, Greater Manchester, at about 19:00 GMT on 22 January.
Detectives want to speak with a man who was captured on CCTV riding a bike in Thirlmere Avenue at 18:37.
Greater Manchester Police urged him to get in touch and said he was not being viewed as a murder suspect.
There have been no charges brought yet after Kennie was fatally stabbed as he walked towards his home in Hulme.
Of 14 teenagers arrested in connection with his death, police said 10 remained on bail.
Kennie, who died in hospital, was described by his parents as "our baby, our cheeky chappie".
His family and officers have continued to appeal for any information about his death.
"Somebody out there knows the person responsible," his aunt Michelle Heyes said.
"Imagine that is your sibling and watching your mum scream 'help bring my baby back'."