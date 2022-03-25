HMP Thorn Cross: Killer is second inmate to abscond in two days

Cheshire Police
Shane Farrington, who was convicted of mansalughter, absconded from HMP Thorn Cross on Thursday

A second inmate has absconded from a prison within two days.

Shane Farrington, who was convicted of manslaughter, was last seen at HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington at about 18:45 GMT on Thursday, police said.

Another inmate, Jonathan Simpson, was later arrested after he absconded from the Category D prison on Wednesday.

Officers have warned the public not to approach Farrington, last seen wearing a dark-coloured top, blue jeans, black shoes, a dark-coloured coat.

The 39-year-old is known to have links within the Peterborough area.

A Cheshire Police spokesman said multiple searches are being carried out to locate him.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics