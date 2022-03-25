Burglars jailed after man dies protecting property
A gang of criminals have been jailed following the death of a businessman who died after he tried to stop them from breaking into his property.
Peter Cordwell, 49, had driven to the site in Heywood, Rochdale, in a bid to thwart the burglars in October 2020.
But, fearing for his life, Mr Cordwell fled the scene before having a heart attack and dying a short time later.
Four men were jailed at Manchester Crown Court after admitting aggravated burglary and conspiracy to burgle.
Greater Manchester Police said the men were part of a national organised crime group that would sell counterfeit cigarettes before then locating where they had been stored by the buyer and stealing them back.
An investigation was launched when Mr Cordwell died after trying to protect the storage units he owned and rented to businesses at Collop Gate Farm.
The court heard how on the evening of 28 October 2020 police received a call from a security guard at the farm about a group of about eight men attempting to break into one of the storage containers.
The unit was later found to contain about £800,000 worth of counterfeit cigarettes, the force said.
'Ruthless and dangerous'
After being alerted to the break-in, Mr Cordwell drove to the scene along with his son who blocked the exit before he and the security guard were violently attacked, police said.
They sought to seek refuge in Mr Cordwell's car, which was also attacked with the burglars smashing the windscreen with weapons.
Mr Cordwell drove away from the scene where he suffered a heart attack and died nearby while the raiders fled.
Duncan Thorpe, senior investigating officer, said it was "a burglary gone wrong, which tragically concluded with an innocent man later losing his life".
He added: "The violence they used towards the victims that evening was deplorable and shows their ruthless and dangerous mindset."
The men were sentenced as follows:
- Ahmad Mirza, 37, of Norris Street, Lincoln, was sentenced to 11 years in prison
- Kurdistan Hamid, 40, of Norris Street, Lincoln, was sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison
- Saman Ali, 31, of Belmont Avenue, Blackpool, was sentenced to 11 years in prison
- Ali Karimi, 38, of Fir Grove, Blackpool, was sentenced to 11 years in prison.