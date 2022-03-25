Rochdale child sex abuse: Two men charged with offences
Two men have been charged with historic child sex offences against five teenage boys in Greater Manchester.
Anthony Whitehead, 69, of Bolton, and Mathew Carl Laryea, 65, of Longsight, are both facing multiple allegations.
It follows an investigation by detectives into reports of sexual abuse in Rochdale in the 1980s and 1990s.
Mr Whitehead will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 1 April while Mr Laryea will appear at the same courthouse on 12 April.
Greater Manchester Police said Mr Whitehead was facing six counts of indecent assault and two counts of inciting a boy to commit an act of gross indecency.
Mr Laryea has been charged with three counts of gross indecency, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, sexual assault, eight counts of indecent assault and two counts of false imprisonment.