Man held on drug crimes after Manchester skyscraper evacuation
A man has been arrested following the evacuation of a Manchester skyscraper when police found a "possible explosive device", which was later confirmed to be a large firework.
Police found the item while searching a flat in Owen Street on Saturday during a drugs inquiry.
Neighbouring residents evacuated the area before bomb disposal officers confirmed the item was a firework.
A man, aged 24, has since been arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs.
He was also detained for firearms offences and remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.
