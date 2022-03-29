Cost of living: Salford man caring for wife tells of bills squeeze
By Becky Holmes
BBC North West Tonight
- Published
A man who gave up his job to care full-time for his wife has described feeling "deflated" as he struggles with the rocketing cost of living.
Jeffrey McCarthy, whose wife has dementia, is facing a £1,000 rise in bills but will only see a £2.10 a week increase in his carer's allowance.
The 65-year-old, from Salford, said the rise in costs would "hit hard" as he struggles to make ends meet.
The government said it was "committed" to helping unpaid carers financially.
Mr McCarthy left his job two years ago when his wife was first diagnosed with dementia.
He said carers saved the government millions of pounds in residential home fees but get "next to nothing" in return.
"There are millions of people in this country who do a great service who have been overlooked totally," he said.
In April, the weekly Carer's Allowance will increase by 3.1% from £67.60 to £69.70 a week.
But Mr McCarthy said this would not be anywhere near enough to relieve the pressure.
"The gas has gone up £358 next year, the electric has gone up £147 next year, water bill has gone up £96 next year. Now that's three things that we can't do without," he said.
"We've got to have them, even if we don't put food on the table we need the facilities."
He said he was also facing rises in car insurance, home insurance, life insurance and council tax, despite receiving a Band A rebate.
Having worked for more than 30 years in the food industry, the former bakery operative said he saved for a pension - meaning he is not entitled to Universal Credit.
"If you work hard and get yourself a private pension, when you fall through the gaps later in life you find out you can't claim anything because you've worked hard and saved up for a pension," Mr McCarthy said.
"People don't want to be claiming allowances all the time but everybody will come to a point when they get hit hard.
"We are going to be well over a thousand pound worse off even before you take food into account.
"What am I supposed to do with £2.10 a week?"
A Department for Work and Pensions spokesman said the government understood the pressures people are facing and supports families with allowances "worth over £22 billion".
"We recognise the valuable role of unpaid carers and remain committed to helping them financially, along with their health, wellbeing and employment chances," he said.
"We have increased Carer's Allowance, putting an additional £700 a year in carers' pockets.
"Those in receipt of Carer's Allowance may be entitled to other support, including benefits."
On Monday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak defended his decision not to increase benefits in line with inflation.