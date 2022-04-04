PC Nicola Hughes: Medal campaign for officers killed on duty
The father of a Greater Manchester Police officer who was murdered on duty is campaigning for her sacrifice to be officially recognised.
Constables Nicola Hughes, 23, and Fiona Bone, 32, were killed in an ambush by on-the-run gunman Dale Cregan in September 2012.
Bryn Hughes is launching a bid for the Elizabeth Cross medal to be given posthumously to emergency services workers killed in the line of duty.
"It could be worn with pride," he said.
The Elizabeth Cross, first awarded in 2009, is given to relatives of members of the armed forces who have been killed in action since the end of World War Two or as a result of a terrorist attack.
Mr Hughes said: "It doesn't change anything, it doesn't bring people back, but what it does say to the family is there is some recognition for the loss you've suffered.
"It says to those families, we are still thinking about you and we recognise the sacrifice that you made."
He continued: "It's important for me that they are remembered, that they are honoured and that the families are rewarded.
"You could wear that medal with pride at a memorial event and that would speak volumes that you are so proud.
"I attend the National Police Memorial Day every year and that's really nice, a really fitting tribute, but to be there representing and to wear that medal is saying this is our badge of honour."
A spokesman for the Home Office said: "Every life lost in the line of duty is a tragedy and our thoughts remain with the families of police constables Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone.
"The police do an extraordinary job and our recently introduced police covenant recognises their bravery and commitment.
"We are determined to ensure the sacrifice officers make is recognised.
"We will carefully consider whether there are other appropriate ways we can do that."