Greater Manchester Police student officer to face sex assault trial
- Published
A student police officer faces a sexual assault trial after he was accused of touching a woman's inner thigh.
Constable Ryan Pointon has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman by touching her inner thigh over clothing on 25 March 2021.
Mr Pointon, who was based in Manchester city centre with Greater Manchester Police (GMP), indicated at Liverpool Magistrates' Court a not guilty plea.
The 27-year-old elected to have his trial heard at Liverpool Crown Court.
District judge Timothy Boswell adjourned the case to 27 April, when Mr Pointon will be asked to formally enter a plea.
He was granted bail.
GMP previously said Mr Pointon, of Prestwich, Bury, had been suspended from duty following the allegation.
Misconduct proceedings will resume following the conclusion of the criminal case, the force added.
