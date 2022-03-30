Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin: Photographs released in murder inquiry
Detectives have released photographs of a missing woman they believe has been murdered as they appeal for information about her disappearance.
Alisha Apostoloff-Boyrin, 24, from Ashton-under-Lyne, was last seen in January when she travelled to Durham from Manchester, police said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said she may have been wearing a long parka style jacket with a hood.
Two men have been arrested as part of a murder investigation.
A man, 59, from Willington, County Durham, was arrested on suspicion of her murder earlier this month and later bailed.
A 50-year-old man, from Ashton-under-Lyne, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released pending further inquiries.
GMP said officers had found evidence suggesting that Ms Apostoloff-Boyarin had "come to serious harm" and were investigating in Greater Manchester, County Durham and Derbyshire.
Anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage showing her or any information about her disappearance is asked to contact police.