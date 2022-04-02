Wythenshawe blast: Gas was not the cause, officials say
- Published
A house blast that killed a 91-year-old man was not caused by gas, officials have said.
Frank Burton died in the explosion in Wythenshawe, Manchester, shortly after 18:30 BST on Thursday.
Parts of the house in Brownley Road were destroyed and nearby homes were temporarily evacuated.
After an investigation, the Cadent gas network said "gas mains and service pipes in the area are sound and did not contribute to or cause the incident".
Mark Berry, head of customer operations, said: "The matter now lies with other agencies for further investigation."
Following the blast, Greater Manchester Police said they had not found anything to suggest criminality.
Det Insp Matt Dixon said: "It is believed this was a self-contained incident and there is no threat to surrounding properties."
Mr Burton was described by his brother Philip as a "genuine guy", who was "very well thought of".
"I modelled a lot of what I did in my life on his pride in his job," he added.
He said his brother would not pick up the phone or answer the door sometimes due to a hearing impairment.
Windows at the property were blown out on the busy residential road, while nearby residents said they heard a loud bang.
However, neighbouring properties were not damaged and locals were allowed to return to their homes shortly after the blast.