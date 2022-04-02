Train driver left with bloodied face after brick attack
- Published
A train driver who was left with a bloodied face after a brick was thrown at his cab window has appealed for more information about his attackers.
Ian Birch was injured during the incident, as his train was travelling at 70mph (112 km/h) in Clifton, Greater Manchester, on 4 February.
No one has been arrested yet despite police appeals.
The Northern Railway driver said: "I could have been blinded or even killed."
Warning: Potentially distressing image below
Mr Birch was able to halt the train safely and praised a doctor travelling onboard who treated him.
Following his recent return to work at the Blackburn base, Mr Birch said: "I want the people who did this to see the impact of their actions. I could have been blinded or even killed.
"Someone knows who threw that brick and I urge them to come forward to help ensure the person responsible doesn't have the chance to endanger more lives with their reckless behaviour."
Anyone with information is urged to contact British Transport Police or Crimestoppers.