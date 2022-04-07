University of Manchester names Nazir Afzal as chancellor
A former chief crown prosecutor for north-west England is to become the new chancellor of the University of Manchester.
Nazir Afzal said it would be "a great privilege and honour" to serve an "extraordinary institution".
During his 24-year career, Mr Afzal prosecuted some of the UK's most notorious sex offenders.
He will succeed poet Lemn Sissay, who has held the position for the past seven years, from 1 August.
"This son of immigrants, born in an impoverished inner city terraced house, could never have imagined that my journey would take me here," he said.
"I intend to remind people that this extraordinary institution represents the best this country has to offer."
Mr Afzal was the chief crown prosecutor in the Rochdale grooming gang cases in 2012, overturning a decision by the Crown Prosecution Service not to bring charges.
He brought prosecutions against nine men, who were convicted and jailed in 2012 for the sexual exploitation of 47 young girls.
Mr Afzal also prosecuted the case of former television presenter Stuart Hall in 2014, who was convicted of multiple sex offences against children.
He also led nationally on issues of violence against women and girls, child sexual abuse, and honour-based violence.