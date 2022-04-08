Manchester Irish Centre ups security after 'violent brawl'
An Irish Centre has vowed to improve safety after a "violent brawl" led to a woman getting her teeth "knocked out".
The alcohol licence at the Irish World Heritage Centre in Manchester was suspended after the fight broke out on St Patrick's Day.
The city council's licensing panel said it was an "isolated incident" and were satisfied with safety improvements.
The licence was modified to include more CCTV and regular security at the venue.
Police were called to the centre off Queens Road at about 23:00 GMT on 17 March after reports of "over 40 travellers fighting" and throwing chairs and glasses, Greater Manchester Police representative Alan Isherwood told the licensing panel.
CCTV footage from the Cheetham Hill centre showed a man with blood running down his face, people throwing chairs and an "elderly female" being punched in the face, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Shocked'
The woman, understood to have been an NHS volunteer who helped with the vaccination programme, had her teeth "knocked out", a police officer reported.
Martin Connolly, one of the centre's trustees, said staff were "shocked" and "concerned" at the behaviour.
"We have reviewed our procedures and now we can go back to being a family orientated centre that we were before and we will be on guard for any trouble in the future," he said.
"That happened in an instant over nothing. Two people were arguing, next thing you know a punch is thrown and 20 or so people dive in.
"We now have a new regime, and for us the safety of staff and customers is paramount."
Barrister David Pojur, representing the applicants at the hearing, said people who attended that day were barred "and will not be allowed back".
"This is an important community centre and is a community hub for local people and we want it to operate in a safe and secure manner," he said.