Wigan crash: Woman dies and two hurt after hit-and-run
- Published
A woman has died and two men have been seriously injured after they were struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.
They were standing on a pavement by a pub in Ormskirk Road, Wigan when they were hit by a Land Rover at about 21:20 BST on Friday, Greater Manchester Police said.
The driver failed to stop at the scene. The woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital where she died.
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
They remain in custody and officers have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.