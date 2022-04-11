Man charged over woman's road death outside Wigan bar
A man has been charged over the death of a woman who was knocked down and killed outside a bar.
The woman and two men were hit by a Land Rover outside Fifteens on Ormskirk Road, Wigan, at about 21:20 BST on Friday, police said.
The woman, who was in her 40s, was taken to hospital, but died later. The two men were seriously injured.
Jacob Gaskell, 19, has been charged with causing death and serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mr Gaskell, from Ince-in-Makerfield, is also charged with driving without insurance, driving while disqualified and failing to stop.
He is due before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court later.
A second man, who was also arrested in connection with the incident, has been released under investigation, police said.
