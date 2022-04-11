Ashton Athletic footballer dies after being hit by car
- Published
A footballer has died after being struck by a vehicle at a "car meet" in Cheshire.
Ashton Athletic FC player Sam Harding was struck by a black Audi S3 at Kingsland Grange in Warrington on Sunday night, police said.
The 20-year-old from Stockport was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
A 21-year-old man from Leeds was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Ashton Athletic, based in Ashton-in-Makerfield, Greater Manchester, plays in the North West Counties League Premier Division.
Chairman Jimmy Whyte said everybody at the club was "devastated".
"Sam was only at our club for one season and was a huge factor in our improved form since his arrival," he said.
"He was a quiet, well-mannered young man and will be sorely missed by everyone."
'Sweet angel'
Mr Harding's family described him as a "sweet angel" and "a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to many".
Sgt Simon Degg, from Cheshire Police, said inquiries were in "the early stages".
"We know that there were a large number of people present at the car meet and as part of our investigation we are keen to hear from witnesses," he said.
"The same goes for anyone with any video footage from the event. I'd urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch."