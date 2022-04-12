Manchester's bin collectors vote to strike over pay
Manchester could face bin collection strikes within weeks after workers involved in a pay dispute voted in favour of taking industrial action.
The strikes would affect up to 220,000 homes and could start in two weeks.
Unions have said Manchester City Council's contractor Biffa had offered staff an "insulting" 1.75% rise.
A Biffa spokesman said the firm was "in active and ongoing negotiations" and "committed to reaching a solution as quickly as possible".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said about 200 members of the GMB and Unite unions, which included drivers, loaders and environmental operatives, had been balloted, with 90% supporting industrial action.
'Final chance'
The unions will now meet with workers to discuss when any strike action could take place.
GMB regional organiser Michael Clark said the city's refuse collectors and street scene services had "worked through the pandemic, doing a tough job" and they now needed help "to get them through the biggest fall in living standards for 50 years".
"We urge Biffa to come back to us with a decent offer to stop this strike before it begins," he added.
The unions said Biffa was offering a deal that fell far below standard commercial rates.
Unite regional officer Tanya Sweeny said the union was "giving Biffa a final chance to make a fair offer".
Manchester City Council has been approached for comment.
