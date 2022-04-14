Manchester man charged after two pedestrians struck and killed
A man has been charged with killing two pedestrians who were knocked down during a police chase.
A woman, 71, and a 64-year-old man were hit by a BMW in Wilmslow Road, Manchester, on 20 February.
Abdisalan Ali, 24, of no fixed address, has been charged with causing two deaths by dangerous driving.
He appeared before magistrates in Manchester where a provisional trial date was set for 19 May at Manchester Crown Court.
Ali was remanded in custody in the meantime.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as per standard procedure.
