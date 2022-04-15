Manchester's bin collectors reveal their May strike dates
- Published
Bin strikes are set to start in Manchester on 3 May, unions have announced.
Up to 220,000 households could be affected by the strikes which would last for 10 days with a further two weeks planned from May 23.
The four weeks of strikes are set to start two days before the local elections.
Ninety-four percent of GMB and Unite trade unions who voted opted for strike action.
The Local Democracy Reporting Services says the unions claim the pay offer is "offensive" from employer Biffa.
The outsourced waste company which has a contract with Manchester council for bin collections offered most of its staff a 1.75% pay rise worth 17p an hour.
This leaves loaders, who empty the bins into the wagons, with £10.14 an hour.
'Ongoing negotiations'
Drivers, who currently earn £11.40 an hour, have been offered £13 - but with HGV licences, they claim they could be earning much more money elsewhere.
Both unions are set to start the industrial action on 3 May until 13 May with a further two-week strike planned from 23 May to 3 June taking in part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Biffa banked millions in profit last year.
"The company should be utterly ashamed of making such a lousy pay offer, which is actually a pay cut, at a time when workers are battling a cost of living crisis.
"Unite's members will be receiving the union's total support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay rise is secured."
GMB regional organiser Michael Clark said: "More than 200,000 homes now face bin chaos because Biffa is trying to force through a real terms pay cut.
"Refuse collectors worked through the pandemic - meaning Biffa continued to make a healthy profit."
The strikes will start two days before the local council elections on 5 May.
A Manchester council spokesperson said: "The negotiations are ongoing between Biffa and the unions and we would urge them to reach an agreed way forward to avoid disruption to Manchester residents.
"We are continuing to work with Biffa to explore contingency plans to mitigate the potential impact of industrial action to help minimise the impact on refuse collection in the city and to ensure our streets are kept clean."
A Biffa spokesperson said: "We are in active and ongoing negotiations with the unions and remain committed to reaching a solution as quickly as possible."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk