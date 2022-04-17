Oldham crash: Victims' families pay tribute
- Published
The families of two friends who died in a crash in Oldham have paid tribute to the pair.
Harry Atkinson, 20, and Lewis Meeson, 21, were riding a Suzuki off-road motorbike when it was in collision with a Ford car in High Barn Street at 11:00 BST on Friday.
The car driver remained at the scene and is assisting enquiries, Greater Manchester Police said.
Mr Atkinson's family thanked emergency crews who tried to save the friends.
"Harry was 20, a loving kind and thoughtful young man; so full of life - happy in his job as a plumber with his whole life ahead of him," they said.
"We want to thank all the first responders who tried their best to save both Harry and his friend's lives and supported the other people involved in the terrible incident."
Mr Meeson's family said they were "truly humbled by the outpouring of love and support from the community and from Lewis's friends and family".
"This has reinforced what we already knew - that he is loved and cherished by everyone who knew him.
"The family would like to thank everybody for the hundreds of kind, positive messages that have been received. We are so grateful and it has brought much comfort at this horrific time."
Police said no arrests had been made and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk