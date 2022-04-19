Tameside rapist jailed for sexually abusing six victims
- Published
A rapist who abused six victims over more than two decades has been jailed for 28 years.
Eric Hindley, 80, was found guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court of 15 historical sexual offences including two counts of rape.
Greater Manchester Police said Hindley, of Mossley, Tameside, had abused the victims between 1962 and 1984.
Det Con Michala Noone said Hindley was "finally facing the consequences of his horrific actions".
"I would like to thank the victims for their immense bravery in coming forward and reporting what they had been through all those years ago," she added.
