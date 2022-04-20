Woman dies after being struck by car in Leigh

The force said the car was travelling towards Atherleigh Way on Kirkhall Lane when the woman was hit

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car.

Greater Manchester Police said the woman, who was in her 50s, was hit by a blue Mini Cooper in Kirkhall Lane, Leigh, at about 01:30 BST and died at the scene.

The force said the car's driver stopped at the scene and was assisting with the investigation.

Appealing for witnesses, PC Phil Collingwood said the woman's family were "understandably devastated".

