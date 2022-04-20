Manchester walking and cycling plans ditched over residents' concerns
Plans to improve walking and cycling in Manchester have been withdrawn after hundreds of residents said they would not make it easier.
Manchester City Council closed a consultation on the £1.5m Wythenshawe Active Travel Scheme following concerns raised in almost 600 responses.
Proposals included a continuous route from Chorlton Park to Manchester Airport with links to Wythenshawe Park.
The council said it would review plans for new walking and cycling routes.
The project featured just two bus gates, stretches of road only open to buses, black cabs and bicycles.
In an email to respondents, the council said given the high number of responses "raised concerns the proposals will not make walking and cycling easier" and the feeling the proposals may need to be reworked, it has decided to withdraw the plans and end the consultation.
Sam Tate, who describes himself as an active travel advocate, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the initial route proposed was a "great idea" but he was disappointed with the new plans.
"Delivering sections of the route with a low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) would have been an effective way to make existing roads safe and attractive for walking and cycling, but these LTNs needed connecting to other parts of the route via crossings and cycleways," the Chorlton resident said.
"A few disjointed bus gates were unlikely to have much effect, apart from making the roads in that estate much safer."
A Manchester City Council spokesperson said it would now "consider how we can best invest our limited funding to encourage more people to choose walking and cycling".
"The council continues to have ambitious plans to invest in walking and cycling routes in Wythenshawe and we are currently exploring options ways to do this."