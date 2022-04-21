Murder arrest after man dies and another injured in double stabbing in Ancoats
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a double stabbing in Manchester.
One man died and another was injured on Pollard Street in Ancoats at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday.
A man believed to be in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene and the other, also thought to be in his 20s, suffered leg injuries.
A 23-year-old who took himself to hospital was arrested overnight, Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Ch Insp Wes Knights said: "Overnight, our investigation has progressed and we are building a detailed picture of the events leading up to this incident.
"We can now reassure members of the public that we do not believe there is any threat to the wider community.
"That being said, extra officers will remain in the area in the coming days.
"Whilst officers are gathering evidence from the scene and the surrounding area, I would like to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone with information to share it with us."