Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter
- Published
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter.
Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester.
Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
In a tribute at the time, the child's family paid tribute to their "precious baby girl" who was "always so alert, looking around with her big blue eyes".
They described her as "absolutely beautiful and incredibly brave and she melted the hearts of everyone who met her".
"What made her extra special was her cleft lip and palate, and despite the challenges of this she was the most happy and content little girl," her family added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.