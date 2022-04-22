Great British Rail Sale: Mayor makes renationalisation call over fares
A mayor has called for Britain's railways to be renationalised as a return ticket from Manchester to London can now cost more than a round trip to Brazil or India.
Andy Burnham said a new scheme offering lower fares was a government admission that prices were "way too high".
The Greater Manchester mayor added that the Great British Rail Sale showed it was time to "retake control".
The Department for Transport has been approached for comment.
On Tuesday, the government announced the scheme would see some off-peak prices slashed by as much as half between 25 April and 27 May.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said more than one million train tickets would be reduced to encourage people to stop "living life virtually" and "get real and visit our beautiful country".
Writing in the Evening Standard, Mr Burnham said the scheme would give passengers "a glimpse of what it's like to travel on the railways at prices permanently available to people in pretty much every other country in the world".
He pointed out how an anytime day return between London and Manchester would currently "set you back £369.40", making it "cheaper to book a return flight from Manchester to India, Jamaica, Brazil or the Ivory Coast".
The mayor's subsequent tweet about the cost of a return fare has received thousands of reactions, with some saying prices had become "insane" and "horrendous", while others claimed Mr Burnham had made an unfair comparison as there were "much cheaper fares available most of the time".
Mr Burnham said the scheme came one month after the biggest hike in rail fares for nine years and excluded daily commuters, who he described as the "most loyal and long-suffering" passengers.
He said once the discounts were over the country would return to the "ongoing reality of the Great British Train Robbery".
The only real solution, he said, was to "retake control and massively reduce fares, and that takes us to only one destination: full renationalisation".
The Department for Transport previously said cutting the cost of rail travel would "help ease some of the pressure on family finances at a time when inflation is rising around the world".
"It will also encourage people to visit different places, connect with friends and loved ones, and get out and about around the country," a spokesman added.
