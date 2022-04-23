Ancoats stabbing: Tribute paid to father who was killed

Neri Morse was described as a loving father by his family

The family of a father who was stabbed to death have said they have been "overwhelmed" by support from members of the public.

Neri Morse, 24, died after he was attacked in Pollard Street, Ancoats at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Another man, aged in his 20s, was also stabbed and suffered leg injuries.

Two men, both aged 23, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

The attack happened in Pollard Street

Mr Morse's family said: "Our family cannot describe what losing our Neri has done to us. Only God will know how much this is breaking our hearts.

"Our brother was the baby of the family and definitely Mum's favourite," they added.

"He was the most amazing and loving father to his four-month-old son Nakari and showed him the most amount of love in the short time they had together.

"We will always be immensely proud of how he took to daddy duties."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

