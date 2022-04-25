Ancoats stabbing: Appeal over shop incident before attack
- Published
Police are appealing for information about an incident in a shop which happened prior to a fatal stabbing.
Neri Morse, 24, died after he was attacked on Pollard Street, Ancoats at about 18:30 BST on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Detectives believe it was linked to an incident at Zaf's Go Local on Butler Street between 18:15 and 18:25.
Rushaun Brown, 23, of Manchester, has been charged with murder, assault and possessing a bladed article.
A 23-year-old man remains in police custody as part of the investigation.
GMP have declined to release more details surrounding the incident but have appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage "to share it with us without hesitation".
Det Ch Insp Wes Knights said the force had also recovered a vehicle from Kenwood Road in Reddish, Stockport, at about 23:45 that evening which is believed to have been used by those responsible for Mr Morse's death.