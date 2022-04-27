Stockport Council rebuked over care home resident's multiple falls
A man in his 80s suffered four falls in eight days and broke his hip in a care home before council bosses ordered a safeguarding review.
He had been placed at Bradwell Court in Congleton, Cheshire, after being released from hospital where he was detained under the Mental Health Act.
His family reported concerns both about his wellbeing and one of his carers.
Stockport Council failed to respond appropriately to the complaints, the social care ombudsman concluded.
The council, which had arranged the care, apologised and said it had taken "immediate action" in line with the ombudsman's recommendations, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Wholly inadequate'
During his brief stay at the care home, the man suffered a broken hip and a head injury that needed hospital treatment, a report by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman (LGO) said.
He initially recovered from surgery on his hip but died just over two weeks later. Neither the fall nor the fracture were recorded as a cause of death.
The LGO said the council "failed to complete a care plan" prior to the man's admission to the home, which is registered to care for the "elderly mentally ill".
It also said the council "failed to respond appropriately to concerns about his wellbeing and the alleged behaviour of a carer" and did not keep in touch with the man's son during and after a safeguarding investigation.
The son had contacted the council to express concerns about his father's mental health and that a carer had treated him badly.
The LGO said the council's response was "wholly inadequate" and could have left residents "exposed to unacceptable treatment".
Sanctuary Care, which runs Bradwell Court, has been contacted for comment.
The ombudsman ordered the council to apologise and pay the man's son £250 for his "time and trouble pursuing the complaint" and a further £500 to "acknowledge his distress and frustration" caused by failure to respond appropriately to his concerns.
A council spokesman said: "Stockport Council accepts the judgement... and can confirm that we are taking immediate action on the recommendations provided so that we can improve our support for people in this area. We have apologised to the family."
