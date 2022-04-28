Ancoats murder: Third man charged over street stabbing
- Published
A third man has been charged with murder over the death of a father who was stabbed in the street.
Neri Morse, 24, died after an attack on Pollard Street in Ancoats, Manchester, at about 18:30 BST on 20 April, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
Jermaine Leahong, 22, has been charged with murder, wounding with intent and possession of a blade.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
A GMP spokesman said Mr Morse's death was believed to be linked to an incident at Zaf's Go Local on Butler Street about 15 minutes earlier.
A second man, who was aged in his 20s, was also injured in the attack.
Two other men have previously been charged with murder, wounding with intent and possessing a blade.