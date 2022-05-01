Dad plays with seven sons in final Heaton Moor rugby match
A veteran amateur rugby player scrummed down with all seven of his sons for his last match before hanging up his boots.
Heaton Moor third XV captain Mike Ireland, who also has eight daughters, said the experience made for "an absolutely fantastic day".
The 56-year-old from Stockport said he "held out" from retirement until his youngest son Joel turned 18 so they could all play together.
It was worth the wait, with Heaton Moor thrashing Wythenshawe 65-7 on Saturday.
Mr Ireland, who only started playing when he was 41, said: "I didn't play sport myself as a kid but it was great to get them to do something and do it along with them".
The Ireland forwards
- 1. Sam Ireland, 27
- 2. Dan Ireland, 35
- 3. Mike Ireland (captain), 56
- 4. Joel Ireland, 18
- 5. Matt Ireland, 33
- 6. Luke Ireland, 23
- 7. Steve Ireland, 21
- 8. Tommy Ireland, 31
Mr Ireland said Saturday's game was "unreal".
"During the years I've played many games for the Mighty Threes - as we call them - and I've played with one or two, three or maybe four of my sons.
"But I've never had them all on the field at the same time, so I'm really grateful to the people at the club who made it happen.
"It was a great treat for an old man retiring.
"I'm not the most amazing rugby player in the world, and some of my sons are very good and play for the first team, but rugby's not about that, it's a very big family thing, especially at grass roots level and everyone's welcome of all abilities."
The club tweeted: "A rugby first, an amazing thing to be a part of as a club.
"Thanks for everything Mike, happy retirement. What a way to go!"
