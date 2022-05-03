Duchess of Cornwall visits 'moving' Manchester photo exhibition
- Published
The Duchess of Cornwall was in Manchester for the launch of a photography exhibition featuring portraits of domestic abuse survivors.
Camilla is patron of the SafeLives charity, which commissioned the collection entitled I Am.
The photos, taken by local photographer Allie Crewe, can be seen at St Peter's Square and at 150 Metrolink tram stops throughout May.
The duchess said the images were "both incredibly moving and inspiring."
Ms Crewe, who experienced domestic abuse in her childhood, began the project in December 2019.
She used social media to find people who were willing to be photographed and said she was "humbled" by the response.
Ms Crewe said she was surprised at the range of people who came forward, including some women who worked in high-profile and powerful roles.
"There were a lot of professional people who were well-educated and quite powerful at work, but when they went home behind closed doors there was a really different story," she said.
She started capturing the portraits in the summer of 2020 and described the process as "incredibly moving."
The photographs will be displayed during the city's Sick! Festival, a series of events exploring mental and physical health through the arts.
Danny Vaughan, head of Metrolink at Transport for Greater Manchester, said the tram network would be "a great platform" for displaying the photographs, which would help "engage and educate" people.
He added: "We have worked with the festival over a number of years and this year's installation is particularly thought-provoking."