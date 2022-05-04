Leigh Film Factory: Actors back independent cinema in mill
- Published
Actors Christopher Eccleston and Matthew McNulty have backed plans for an independent cinema in a 100-year-old industrial mill.
Built by community volunteers, Leigh Film Factory is to be housed in the town's Grade II listed Spinners Mill.
The project's director Elizabeth Costello said the town's film society wanted to be able to offer high-end films in Leigh.
"We want to make sure that cinema is for everyone," she added.
Salford-born Eccleston and Atherton's McNulty have also been joined by Shameless' Ben Batt, former Coronation Street actress Sacha Louise Parkinson and former MP for Leigh, Jo Platt, in becoming patrons for Leigh Film Society.
The not-for-profit society was founded in 2013 and have since worked towards creating Leigh Film Factory which is estimated to cost £50,000.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the Park Lane site would host different types of events and festivals dedicated to film.
The Spinners Mill was built in two phases, in 1913 and 1925, and has recently undergone redevelopment.
Ms Costello said: "People don't have to go to Manchester or Liverpool, they can come to Leigh and see high-end films.
"We want to put on events like autism-friendly showings and Scandi film nights for the true film buffs."
