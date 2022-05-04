Bury house fire: Man in 70s dies after blaze
- Published
A man has died after a fire at a house, police have said.
Greater Manchester Police said emergency services were called to a blaze at an address on Cherry Avenue, Bury at about 08:20 BST.
A spokesman said that "despite the best efforts of medical staff, a man in his 70s was pronounced dead at the scene".
He said a joint investigation into the blaze had been launched by the force and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.
