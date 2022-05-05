Mothers of stabbed teenagers install bleed kits in Greater Manchester
By Kelly Foran
BBC News
- Published
The mothers of two 16-year-old boys who were stabbed to death have joined together to install medical kits in their sons' memory.
Rhamero West and Kennie Carter were killed four months apart in separate attacks in Greater Manchester.
Five emergency kits have been put up, including in Stretford, where Kennie was stabbed.
The boys' mothers said they "understood each other's pain" and hoped the kits "would save at least one life".
The emergency boxes contain protective gloves, gauze and dressings to stop bleeding and put pressure on wounds.
Rhamero's mother, Kelly Brown, fundraised for the kits with a foundation set up in memory of her son.
'Heartbroken'
One of the boxes has been installed outside a shop in Stretford, where Kennie's mother, Joan Dixon, works.
She was in the shop when she got the call to hear her son had been stabbed.
Kennie was found with stab wounds to his chest in Thirlmere Avenue in Stretford and later died in hospital on 22 January.
Ms Dixon said: "Knife crime has scaled way out of control.
"These kids who are carrying knives are getting younger and younger. I am heartbroken.
"My kids are heartbroken. My grandkids are heartbroken. Rhamero's mum is heartbroken."
The kits have also been installed into the Withington and Fallowfield areas of Manchester.
Ms Brown said she and Ms Dixon had a devastating experience in common.
"It was nice because she understands my pain," she said.
"She can relate to what I am going through so much."
Rhamero was found injured in Norton Street, Old Trafford, on 9 September and died later in hospital.
His family said the attack happened on the day he had started college.
Ms Brown added: "I have got another five [bleed] kits to get out on the streets.
"Even just to save one life with these kits would be a massive achievement."