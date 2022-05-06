Bolton crash: Man arrested after cyclist dies in hit-and-run

Google
The man was struck at the junction of Chorley New Road and Victoria Road in Horwich

A cyclist has died after being knocked down by a car in a hit-and-run, police have said.

The man in his 50s was killed after being struck at the junction of Chorley New Road and Victoria Road, Horwich, Bolton, at about 05:00 BST on Thursday.

Greater Manchester Police said a grey VW Polo was later found by detectives.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Sgt Andrew Page said the force was following a number of lines of inquiry and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics