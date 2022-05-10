Manchester paedophile jailed after vigilante sting
- Published
A "deplorable" paedophile who sent indecent images of himself to vigilantes posing as a 12-year-old girl online has been jailed.
Richard Fenton tried to engage the child in sexual activity not knowing it was a fake profile, police said.
A search of his home in Wythenshawe, Manchester, later found a large number of child abuse images.
The 45-year-old admitted 22 child sexual offences and was jailed for 10 years at Manchester Crown Court.
Det Con Ceri Martin said Fenton, who is now known as Rachel Fenton, was a paedophile "who knowingly attempted to exploit children for his own sexual gratification".
"This behaviour is deplorable and completely unacceptable," she continued.
"The safety of our children is a top priority and I hope today's sentencing spreads the message to anyone thinking of engaging in this type of behaviour that it will not be tolerated."
Police launched an investigation in November 2020 after an online vigilante group reported they had been communicating with Fenton, of Bideford Drive.
They said Fenton had tried to incite the supposed girl to engage in sexual activity and sent her videos.
He also tried to encourage the child to engage in sexual activity with a six-year-old child.
At the same time Fenton was also in contact a fake profile controlled by police and was later arrested.
Then, while on police bail, he contacted a third supposed victim who was in fact an undercover officer.
Once again he requested inappropriate images of the girl and tried to arrange to meet with her to engage in sexual activity.
He was arrested for a second time in January 2021 and sentenced on Monday.
Fenton was also issued with a sexual harm prevention order and made to sign the sex offenders register for life.
