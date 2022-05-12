Man spotted defecating on sofa in Manchester furniture store
- Published
Furniture store staff have expressed their disbelief after a man was captured defecating on a sofa on CCTV.
The man was shown walking into the Sofa Club in Manchester's Arndale Centre before pulling down his trousers.
Stumbling on the scene, shop worker Sade Quinn said she initially thought the mess was chocolate spread and "still can't get over it".
The retailer's owner said there were "no words" to describe Wednesday's "atrocity".
Ms Quinn said she had "prayed it was chocolate spread", adding: "I was mortified. It was the biggest human poo I think I have ever seen.
"I will not be touching chocolate spread for a long time."
'No words'
The showroom was temporarily closed for a deep clean and the sofa was taken away and disposed of.
The store's co-founder Tom O'Neill said he "could not believe" what he was seeing when he re-wound the CCTV.
He said: "You just couldn't make it up. There are no words to describe it. It was an atrocity."
However, seizing one small positive from the incident, Mr O'Neill added: "It was on our new easy clean range, so really, he couldn't have picked a better sofa to do it on."
The store said it declined to report the matter to police.