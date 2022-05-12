Moston crash: Motorcyclist stabbed after hit-and-run
- Published
A motorcyclist was stabbed by two men who were armed with weapons after being hit by a car.
The 19-year-old was driving in Moston, Manchester, with a friend when he was struck by a silver Jaguar at 19:45 BST on Tuesday.
Greater Manchester Police said they were both attacked by two men, who then drove off from Moston Lane.
The motorcyclist was taken to hospital after suffering a broken leg and two stab wounds, the force added.
The car was found abandoned and on fire a short time later on Collyhurst Road.
One of the culprits is described as mixed race, around 6ft (1.8m) and wearing a dark tracksuit while the second was white and also wearing a dark tracksuit.
Det Con Liam Smith described the incident as "completely mindless and unacceptable violence" and said a search for the offenders was ongoing.
He urged anyone with information to contact the force.