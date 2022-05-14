Rochdale crash: Woman, 82, dies and two injured
- Published
An 82-year-old woman has died in a car crash in Rochdale, police have said.
She was driving a Kia which was in collision with an Audi on Halifax Road at about 22:50 BST on Saturday.
Greater Manchester Police said she died at the scene, while a 55-year-old woman in the same car was in a critical condition. A 21-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries.
A 24-year-old man in the Audi was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody, said police who also appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.