Plaque marks firefighter who died on duty
A plaque has been unveiled to commemorate a firefighter who was fatally injured on his way to tackle a car fire.
Father-of-two John Ogden died after falling from a fire engine when the vehicle lock had not worked.
His family unveiled a red plaque, which honours firefighters who have died on duty, near the scene of the incident in Longsight on 15 May 1996.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said "it would ensure that the local community does not forget what he gave".
Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: "Every day firefighters go to work and may risk everything to help others. John was no different, and it is vital that we remember him."
A commemoration ceremony was also held at Gorton Monastery.
About 40 red plaques marking the lives of 125 firefighters who have died on duty have been set up across the UK.