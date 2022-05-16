Iain Duncan Smith: Man denies assaulting former Tory leader
A man has denied assaulting former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith by putting a traffic cone on his head.
Elliot Bovill, 31, is accused of attacking the 68-year-old during the Conservative Party conference in Manchester on 4 October 2021.
Sir Iain was followed by protesters after leaving a hotel, the court heard.
Mr Bovill, of Manchester, pleaded not guilty to assault by beating at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
Prosecutor Sudara Weerasena told the court Sir Iain had been with his wife Betsy and a friend at the time of the alleged offence.
Mr Bovill faces a two-day trial alongside Radical Haslam, 28, of Manchester, and Ruth Wood, 50, of Cambridge, who both denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause Sir Iain harassment, alarm or distress.
Chief magistrate Paul Goldspring said Sir Iain, who led the Tory Party between 2001 and 2003, would likely be required to give evidence at the trial, which will be held in Manchester.
He granted all three defendants unconditional bail and told them they are not required to attend the next hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, where a trial date will be fixed.