Oldham plans for UK's biggest urban farm and eco-park submitted

JDDK Architects
Council bosses hope the attraction could attract 100,000 visitors a year

Proposals for what could be the UK's biggest urban farm and eco-park have been submitted for planning approval.

Oldham Council hopes the 160-acre Northern Roots project at Snipe Clough will welcome 100,000 visitors a year.

The plans for the site include a visitor and learning centre, a natural amphitheatre and a swimming pond.

Councillor Abdul Jabbar said it would be "an exceptional community resource... offering a wide array of opportunities and benefits".

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the scheme would be partly funded by the council's successful £24.4m Towns Fund bid, with an additional £1m coming from the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and almost £600,000 from the Community Renewal Fund.

Building work could begin later in the year if the plans are approved

The plans for the site, which sits alongside Grade II-listed Alexandra Park, also include a forestry depot, a community allotment and a cafe.

The documents suggest it could host outdoor performances, weddings, festivals and workshops.

The project would also see two existing football pitches on the site upgraded and two others relocated to a new plot.

A car park would also be created in Nether Hey Street and a number of what developers say would be cycling and walking route improvements would be created nearby.

If approved, building work could begin later in the year.

