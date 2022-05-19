Manchester Children's Services rated good after at-risk warnings
Children's services in Manchester have been rated good by inspectors, eight years after the council was found to have put vulnerable children at risk of sexual abuse and physical harm.
Ofsted said Manchester City Council's services had "significantly improved" following an inspection in March.
In 2014 nearly 500 children were found to be waiting for a social worker.
The new rating was described by the council as a "great achievement" for the city.
Ofsted had identified widespread failings at the authority in 2014 with hundreds of vulnerable children at risk of sexual abuse, physical harm and neglect and it was rated inadequate.
In 2017, the council came out of special measures, but inspectors ruled it still required improvement.
'Consistent practice'
After the recent inspection Ofsted praised the "consistent practice" in services for children when they first need support, come into care and leave care, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Social workers were positive about working in Manchester, they valued managerial support and saw a "change in culture which had improved children's lives", the report said.
It rated the council good in three out of four areas and said it required improvement for children who need help and protection.
Ofsted also found that political and senior leaders in the city had "maintained a consistently strong focus on improving practice".
Manchester Council's Executive Member for Early Years, Children and Young People, Garry Bridges, said it was a "great achievement" for the city, which had "moved on a long way from being rated inadequate".
Director for Children and Education Services, Paul Marshall, said the report was "testament to the hard work and dedication" of staff and partners.
However Mr Marshall said the council was "far from complacent" and added staff were "fully-sighted" on making the improvements needed.