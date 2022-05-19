Mohammed Islam: Daughter condemns sentence for father's killer
- Published
The daughter of a man who died after he was knocked down by his own car as it was being stolen has said she feels let down by the criminal justice system.
Mohammed Islam, 53, was fatally injured as he tried to stop a 14-year-old taking his car in Stockport in 2021.
Nasrin Choudhory said she would always feel the "injustice" after the boy, who admitted manslaughter, was detained for four years and nine months.
The Ministry of Justice declined to comment when approached by the BBC.
"When it's a 14-year-old kid there's so much protection. You can't name and shame him," Ms Choudhory told BBC Radio Manchester.
"He's out before he's 18. He's out next year."
Mr Islam, who owned the Marple Spice restaurant in Marple, was finishing work in January 2021 when he decided to deliver a takeaway as the house in Romiley was on his way home.
But, as the father-of-three handed over the delivery, the teenager jumped in his vehicle.
He suffered fatal brain injuries when he fell underneath the wheels of his Mercedes.
Ms Choudhory said she knew when she rushed to the hospital that he would never recover from his injuries.
"I go to his side and I go 'wake up, just wake up because I need you'," she said.
"I just start screaming and I remember my screams. I never scream."
She added: "I think everyone just knew that it was too late. It was simply too late."
Mr Islam, who moved to the UK from Bangladesh as a teenager in the 1980s, died two days later.
The 14-year-old admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to steal at Manchester Crown Court.
It later emerged that a gang of five had been driving around in a van with a false registration plate looking for luxury cars to steal.
Ms Choudhory believes the sentences handed down to juveniles are too lenient.
"If anyone looks at the specifics of the case I think anyone would come to the conclusion that this van that was following knew that the kids, if caught, would get less time - so they sent the 14-year-old in.
"It's just really frustrating...you can't just be like it was a mistake, they didn't know better," she said.
"They should have known better."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk