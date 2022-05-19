Liberal Democrats lead Stockport Council after crunch vote
- Published
The Liberal Democrats will run Stockport Council after it won a head-to-head leadership vote with Labour.
No party won a majority at the local elections earlier this month so it came down to a vote between the two leaders.
It is the first time the Lib Dems are back at the helm since 2016.
Lib Dem councillor Mark Hunter won with 31 votes while councillor Elise Wilson, council leader since 2018, received 25. Mr Hunter said it was "an honour" to serve as the council leader.
'Humbling'
No party has an overall majority on the 63-seat council with the Liberal Democrats on 28 seats - three ahead of Labour - while the Conservatives are the third largest group with five councillors.
There are three independents and the Greens have two seats.
Mr Hunter said it was "humbling" and "an honour and a privilege" to serve as the leader of the authority after winning the vote by councillors and added he would be "unstinting" in doing his best for Stockport residents.
He will hold the role for the next 12 months.
Seven councillors abstained in the vote.