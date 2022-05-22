Manchester Arena attack: Events mark fifth anniversary
- Published
Events are being held to mark the fifth anniversary of the Manchester Arena terror attack.
Twenty-two people died when a suicide bomber blew himself up outside an Ariana Grande concert on 22 May 2017.
Among the tributes, a minute's applause will be held at the start of each wave of runners taking part in the annual Great Manchester Run.
Blast survivor Freya Lewis, who is starting and taking part in the race, said she was "nervous but excited".
The 19-year-old has learned to walk again after being injured in the explosion, which killed her best friend Nell Jones.
"Nell was such a massive part of my life, and to have her not part of it is still so odd," she said.
"I'm definitely on my way to healing and I think I still keep the memory of her alive in everything I do."
Throughout the day, people can pay respects at the new Glade of Light memorial, which was officially opened by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month.
The names of the 22 victims will be read out at Victoria Station, which is next to the arena, and at Manchester Cathedral.
The cathedral's bells will also toll at 22:31 BST, marking the moment of the attack.
Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said the 2017 Great Manchester Run - held six days after the attack - showed "love proved stronger".
"We will never forget those whose lives were so cruelly taken, or those whose lives were changed forever that day.
"But nor should we forget the remarkable spirit shown in the aftermath of the attack as the city came together in solidarity, compassion and a refusal to give in to hatred and fear."
Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, who was born in the city, also injured hundreds of people when he detonated a homemade device after the concert.
His younger brother Hashem was jailed for at least 55 years for his involvement in the bombing.
An independent public inquiry on the attack recently ended after hearing evidence from 267 witnesses since September 2020.
Its reports on the actions of the emergency services and whether security agencies could have stopped the bombing are due to be published later this year.