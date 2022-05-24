Tony Bellew: The boxing champion fighting for young people's future
By Kelly Foran & Lynette Horsburgh
BBC News
- Published
Former world boxing champion Tony Bellew has faced his fair share of difficult opponents, but his new challenge might be his hardest one yet, as he has set his sights on making sure Liverpool's young people choose employment over crime.
Bellew, who retired in 2018, is devoting his time to Weapons Down Gloves Up, an initiative that provides boxing coaching, education and a guaranteed job interview to those who sign up.
He says he was driven to get involved because before his own success, he "was one of them kids".
"I was expelled from school... no way out, no hope," he says.
"Thankfully, for me, I was good at punching people in the face, but not everyone's going to be a world champion.
"Everyone still deserves to have that ray of light and that little bit of hope."
The scheme's seven-week course, which also sees those involved work with UFC star Molly McCann, is split between boxing camps and time in the classroom, with the aim of finding those involved a job at the end.
For Bellew, it is a chance to help those that he feels are being left behind.
"I feel like, in our city, no-one is interested in these kids and it frustrates the life out of me," he says.
"There's so many good kids out there that are going under the radar and getting involved in things that you don't need to - and shouldn't be getting involved in - because they don't see no other way out.
"If school didn't work out for you - you haven't failed.
"There are more options. School didn't work out for me; I found a way.
"Not everybody is going to be academically great, but there is another way [and] at Weapons Down Gloves Up, we believe we can show you that way."
The scheme's co-founder Dave Hughes says boxing is "the hook" to get people involved, but they receive much more than just learning how to fight.
"We're looking to engage with the young people by giving them the opportunity to come into the boxing gym and giving them the training and the skill-set and put them in front of somebody who can give them the time of day and a job," he says.
"It is not just for kids who are involved in crime; it is also for youngsters who can't get a job and giving them opportunities."
Sean Parle, 24, says the programme changed his life and saw him get a post with building contractor DT Hughes Group.
"There is a job for life in this and [Weapons Down Gloves Up] have made it possible for me," he says.
Ewan Bye, who also secured a job with the firm, says the scheme "opened up all different opportunities".
He says without it, he would "still be chasing work through agencies and I still wouldn't be happy".
"I decided to go for it and see where it brought me and here I am today, a year later," he adds.
The initiative is part-funded by Liverpool's well-known fundraiser Speedo Mick, who has set up a foundation for disadvantaged youngsters.
"My past was full of mistakes and these lads and girls don't have to go down the roads I went down," he says.
He says he gets "goose bumps" when he thinks about the scheme, as it "means a lot to me to be able to help people".
Since it began in November 2020, the scheme has had a 100% success rate, with all 120 young people who have completed the course finding a job.
Unsurprisingly, for a man who has held a world title, Bellew says his ambition is far bigger than that.
"I'm not going to stop until I've got 1,000 kids into full-time employment."